One of Denmark's handful of newly protected spaces, Thy National Park stretches 55km south along the North Sea coast from Hanstholm to Agger Tange, covering an area of 244 sq km of coastline, dunes, lakes, pine forest and moors. There are plenty of windswept, wide-open spaces to access: marked hiking, cycling and horse-riding trails, bird-watching opportunities, big waves, photogenic beaches, plus a good dose of history in fishing hamlets and WWII-era German bunkers.

Local tourist offices can help with information on activities within the park, or check out www.visitthy.dk. A small park information centre lives at Stenbjerg Landingsplads, an atmospheric cluster of fishermen's huts off Rte 181, halfway between Agger and Klitmøller.

Also worth a stop is the small beach resort of Nørre Vorupør, where fishing vessels are winched up onto the sand. There's a havbad (sea bath) here, with a concrete pool built in the North Sea shallows to enable safe swimming.