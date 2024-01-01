Erected in 1848, Faro Colón is one of the oldest lighthouses still operating on the Cuban archipelago. As a result of various naval battles fought in the area during the colonial era, a couple of Spanish shipwrecks – Nuestra Señora de Alta Gracia and the Pizarro – rest in shallow waters nearby, providing great fodder for divers.
Of Cayo Sabinal's 30km of beaches, this one has top billing. It's frequented by daily catamaran excursions from Playa Santa Lucía offering lunch at a…
Cayo Sabinal has quite some history for a wilderness area. Following repeated pirate attacks in the 17th and 18th centuries, the Spanish built a fort here…
