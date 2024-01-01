Faro Colón

Camagüey Province

Erected in 1848, Faro Colón is one of the oldest lighthouses still operating on the Cuban archipelago. As a result of various naval battles fought in the area during the colonial era, a couple of Spanish shipwrecks – Nuestra Señora de Alta Gracia and the Pizarro – rest in shallow waters nearby, providing great fodder for divers.

