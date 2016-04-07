Welcome to Puerto Jiménez
On the edge of Parque Nacional Corcovado, Jiménez is the preferred jumping-off point for travelers heading to the famed Sirena Ranger Station, and a great place to organize an expedition, stock up on supplies, eat a hot meal and get a good night’s rest before hitting the trails.
Despite the region’s largest and most diverse offering of hotels, restaurants and other tourist services, this town at its core is a close-knit Tico community.
Puerto Jiménez activities
One-Way Private Transfer from Puerto Jiménez to Quepos - Manuel Antonio
This pleasant and easy transfer will take approximately 4 hours. Occasional stops for restroom breaks and sightseeing are offered, but they are not mandatory, you can decide when and where to stop and the drivers will always suggest interesting places to see on the way. The fleet includes brand new vans and mini-buses with passenger capacity up to 18 people. All units have air conditioning.
Costa Rica Discovery Tour: Help Protect Sea Turtles
Start your morning or wind down your evening with an ecology walk along the secluded shores of Carate Beach alongside Corcovado National Park rangers! Gather important information about sea turtle nesting activity and set endangered hatchlings free into the Pacific Ocean. Use special meshes to help protect in situ nests from egg predation as you stroll the beach. You may even have the opportunity to see a nesting loggerhead sea turtle and hatchlings!Help OSA Turtles raise awareness, educate, and encourage the participation of communities and institutions in the process.Tour revenue will be used to pay locals to patrol the beaches year-round, providing an invaluable source of income to the local community.
Coconut Experience Tour in Puerto Jimenez
Coconuts are known for their great versatility, as evidenced by many traditional uses, ranging from food to cosmetics including art, hand craft and industry. The coconut provides a nutritious source of meat, juice, milk, and oil base to prepare delicious dishes that have fed and nourished populations around the world for generations.During this tour, you will learn techniques on how to choose and open coconuts, learn about the importance of coconut in local life and prepare sweet recipes based on coconut and other typical Costa Rican products. This adventure is an invitation to our Casita del Coco (coconut cottage) to share Panela, Coconut and cinnamon, the Costa Rican coffee tradition in the house of a friend who will teach you her secret and simple recipes to make coconut cajeta (candy) and bread, a space to talk about tradition and flavor. You will also learn about coconut butter and enjoy a regional coffee tasting and the explanation on how cold and hot coconut oil is made.
Piedras Blancas National Park
Transport is included from your hotel in Golfito to the end of the road of the tiny village of La Gamba called Nueva Zélanda where the hike starts. The first three kilometers are along a river (shoes will get wet). Then the rain forest and mountain trek begins when you see the sing of El Bonito, entrance of Piedras Blancas National Park. Be ready for an other 7 kilometers of hike going up an down the mountains. The hike ends at the beach in the Golfo Dulce where you'll have a boat ride back to Golfito. Bring plenty of water and a lunch.
Dolphin watching mangrove snorkeling tour at Golfo Dulce in the Pacific side
This spectacular tour brings you to these incredible animals in Golfo Dulce and is a favorite for the people visiting Costa Rica.The Sweet Gulf or Golfo Dulce is one of the 4 tropical fjords around the world and hosts a variety of wildlife, including dolphins, whales, whale sharks and sea turtles. The tour starts early in the morning at the port of Puerto Jiménez, where you will take a private boat to go out looking for dolphins. The most commonly seen are spinner, bottlenose and spotted dolphins. A great natural wealth is what you will be able to observe if you decide to accompany us to the tour by boat through the Golfo Dulce. An unforgettable journey. Where you will find marine life, on the way to the small islands the famous mogos, boat tour.Walking through the Golfo Dulce observing the nature that surrounds our beautiful coasts, as well as the marine life that in this gulf is found (dolphins, whales, turtles, seabirds and more) a tour looking towards the location of the small islands The mogos which are very attractive where we find some reefs where you can also snorkel, all this you can live in an excellent tour where you will feel in union with the marine nature of the Golfo Dulce area, worldly known for its marine inventions for its great variety of species and riches that are found in its reach in this incredible tour with an approximate duration of 5 hours. Golfo Dulce is surrounded by some of the most beautiful and popular turistic atractions in Costa Rica. Piedras Blancas National Park, Golfo Dulce Forest Reserve, Golfito Wildlife Refugee, Corcovado National Park, Violin Island, Zancudo beach, Puerto Jimenez, Platanares beach, Colorado beach, Sombrero beach, Tigre beach, Puntarenitas beach and Pavones for naming some. You can be picked-up at any of this places. This tour includes equipment, drinks and fruit snacks.