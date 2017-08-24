Welcome to Hǎikǒu
Hǎikǒu (海口) means ‘Mouth of the Sea’, and while sea trade remains relatively important, the buzzing provincial capital at the northern tip of Hǎinán is most notable for its booming construction. New and restarted projects are everywhere.
Hǎikǒu doesn’t have much in the way of sights, save for its restored downtown; however, there are some decent beaches a short bike or bus ride away, the air is fresh and clean (though worsening yearly because of traffic), and some visitors find themselves quite satisfied just hanging out here for a few days.
Top experiences in Hǎikǒu
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.