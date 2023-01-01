Museo Regional de La Araucanía

Housed in a handsome frontier-style building dating from 1924, this small but excellent regional museum is one of Sur Chico's best. There are permanent exhibits recounting the history of the Araucanian peoples before, during and since the Spanish invasion in its newly renovated basement collection, including an impressive Mapuche dugout canoe.

Be sure to check out the small Rakizuam boutique, featuring wares from Fundación Chol-Chol, a nonprofit fair-trade organization working with 600 rural Mapuche women to offer top-quality weaving and textiles made entirely by hand.