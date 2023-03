Located roughly 70km south of Antofagasta, this soaring granite hand stretches up from beneath the desert earth, like some ancient vestige of a long-buried titan. Chilean sculptor Mario Irarrázaval created the 11m-high work, which was unveiled in 1992.

It lies about 45km south of the junction of the Panamericana and Ruta 28. Bus travelers should look to the west side of the highway.