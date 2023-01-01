Reserva Nacional Pingüino de Humboldt

This aquatic reserve, encompassing some 888 hectares and several islands is home to some 68 species of land vertebrates, including sea lions, with bottle-nosed dolphins and the occasional whale (humpback and sperm whales among others) spotted in its frothy seas. The biggest draw, however, is the Humboldt penguin, for which the reserve is named. The best place to spot these waddling creatures (but magnificent swimmers) is on rocky Isla Choros.