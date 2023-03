Just off the Panamericana, about 45km south of Pozo Almonte, the brown hillsides of the Atacama have been transformed into a magnificent canvas of aboriginal art. There are some 420 geoglyphs decorating the hills like giant pre-Columbian doodles at Pintados, 45km south of Pozo Almonte. Geometrical designs include shapes, figures and animals. Most of the works date from between AD 500 and AD 1450.