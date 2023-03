To find out more about the region's geology, head 18km southeast of town to this private museum near the village of Tierra Amarilla. Surrounded by working mines, the restored 200-year-old quincho (barbecue house/hut) features eight rooms exhibiting fossils, volcanic rocks, meteorites, minerals and oxidated rare stones. Catch a yellow colectivo from the corner of Chacabuco and Chañarcillo.