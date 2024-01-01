This handsome building with wooden balustrades, built in 1910 as the coast guard, sits at the entrance to the newly restored Muelle Salitrero (Nitrate Pier), where glassed-in sections allow glimpses of the old piles beneath the walkway. A wrought-iron passageway links the building to the former Gobernación Marítima.
Resguardo Marítimo
Norte Grande
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.06 MILES
What at first glance looks like the ruins from some ancient indigenous settlement in fact dates only from the turn of the 20th century. Created by…
10.04 MILES
While not in Antofagasta proper, but rather 22km north of the city, this enormous offshore arch – the centerpiece of a 31-hectare protected zone – is the…
0.18 MILES
The British community left a visible imprint on Antofagasta's beautiful 19th-century Plaza Colón, which sports rushing fountains amid its palms, mimosas…
0.04 MILES
The former Aduana (customs house) now houses this two-floor museum, which has well-presented displays on natural history, and prehistoric and cultural…
Centro Cultural Estación Antofagasta
0.08 MILES
One block from the waterfront, this handsomely designed space is worth visiting for its intriguing exhibitions – which don't shy away from challenging…
0.17 MILES
A few blubbery male sea lions, snorting loudly and occasionally snapping at unwary pelicans, circle hopefully below Antofagasta's busy fish market, just…
Biblioteca Regional de Antofagasta
0.16 MILES
Antofagasta's pride and joy is this thoughtfully designed library, which opened in 2013, inside a landmark building facing Plaza Colón. The library hosts…
Nearby Norte Grande attractions
0.04 MILES
The former Aduana (customs house) now houses this two-floor museum, which has well-presented displays on natural history, and prehistoric and cultural…
2. Centro Cultural Estación Antofagasta
0.08 MILES
One block from the waterfront, this handsomely designed space is worth visiting for its intriguing exhibitions – which don't shy away from challenging…
3. Biblioteca Regional de Antofagasta
0.16 MILES
Antofagasta's pride and joy is this thoughtfully designed library, which opened in 2013, inside a landmark building facing Plaza Colón. The library hosts…
0.17 MILES
A few blubbery male sea lions, snorting loudly and occasionally snapping at unwary pelicans, circle hopefully below Antofagasta's busy fish market, just…
0.18 MILES
The British community left a visible imprint on Antofagasta's beautiful 19th-century Plaza Colón, which sports rushing fountains amid its palms, mimosas…
3.06 MILES
What at first glance looks like the ruins from some ancient indigenous settlement in fact dates only from the turn of the 20th century. Created by…
7. Monumento Natural La Portada
10.04 MILES
While not in Antofagasta proper, but rather 22km north of the city, this enormous offshore arch – the centerpiece of a 31-hectare protected zone – is the…