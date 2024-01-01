Resguardo Marítimo

Norte Grande

This handsome building with wooden balustrades, built in 1910 as the coast guard, sits at the entrance to the newly restored Muelle Salitrero (Nitrate Pier), where glassed-in sections allow glimpses of the old piles beneath the walkway. A wrought-iron passageway links the building to the former Gobernación Marítima.

  • Ruinas de Huanchaca

    Ruinas de Huanchaca

    3.06 MILES

    What at first glance looks like the ruins from some ancient indigenous settlement in fact dates only from the turn of the 20th century. Created by…

  • Monumento Natural La Portada

    Monumento Natural La Portada

    10.04 MILES

    While not in Antofagasta proper, but rather 22km north of the city, this enormous offshore arch – the centerpiece of a 31-hectare protected zone – is the…

  • Plaza Colón

    Plaza Colón

    0.18 MILES

    The British community left a visible imprint on Antofagasta's beautiful 19th-century Plaza Colón, which sports rushing fountains amid its palms, mimosas…

  • Museo Regional

    Museo Regional

    0.04 MILES

    The former Aduana (customs house) now houses this two-floor museum, which has well-presented displays on natural history, and prehistoric and cultural…

  • Centro Cultural Estación Antofagasta

    Centro Cultural Estación Antofagasta

    0.08 MILES

    One block from the waterfront, this handsomely designed space is worth visiting for its intriguing exhibitions – which don't shy away from challenging…

  • Terminal Pesquero

    Terminal Pesquero

    0.17 MILES

    A few blubbery male sea lions, snorting loudly and occasionally snapping at unwary pelicans, circle hopefully below Antofagasta's busy fish market, just…

  • Biblioteca Regional de Antofagasta

    Biblioteca Regional de Antofagasta

    0.16 MILES

    Antofagasta's pride and joy is this thoughtfully designed library, which opened in 2013, inside a landmark building facing Plaza Colón. The library hosts…

