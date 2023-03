The massive, fiercely political mural La Presencia de América Latina is the highlight of the university art museum La Casa del Arte. It's by Mexican artist Jorge González Camarena, a protégé of the legendary muralist José Clemente Orozco, and celebrates Latin America's indigenous peoples and independence from colonial and imperial powers.

For more socially minded artwork, take a stroll around the campus and check out the vibrant public murals covering nearly every wall.