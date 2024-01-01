Escuela México

Middle Chile

LoginSave

In response to the devastation that the 1939 quake caused, the Mexican government donated the Escuela México to Chillán. At Pablo Neruda's request, Mexican muralists David Alfaro Siqueiros and Xavier Guerrero decorated the school's library and stairwell, respectively, with fiercely symbolic murals, now set within an otherwise normal working school.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Catedral de Chillán

    Catedral de Chillán

    0.45 MILES

    On the northeast corner of Chillán's main square stands the stark, modernist Catedral de Chillán. Built in 1941, its soaring semi-oval form is made of a…

  • Mercado de Chillán

    Mercado de Chillán

    0.68 MILES

    The city's main market is split into two sections on either side of Maipón between Isabel Riquelme and 5 de Abril. Come to buy Chillán's famous longaniza…

View more attractions

Nearby Middle Chile attractions

1. Catedral de Chillán

0.45 MILES

On the northeast corner of Chillán's main square stands the stark, modernist Catedral de Chillán. Built in 1941, its soaring semi-oval form is made of a…

2. Mercado de Chillán

0.68 MILES

The city's main market is split into two sections on either side of Maipón between Isabel Riquelme and 5 de Abril. Come to buy Chillán's famous longaniza…