Huilo-Huilo Biological Reserve

This conservation project, begun in 2000, encompasses 1000 sq km of private land that has been developed for low-impact ecotourism and falls within a much larger Unesco biosphere reserve. There is a wealth of excursions and a bevy of lodging for all budgets, including five spectacularly insane and surreal hotels.

The beautiful reserve, owned and managed by Fundación Huilo-Huilo, is especially well-known for its endemic species, including the Darwin's frog, pudú, monito del monte (little mountain monkey), 111 species of birds, 35 species of ferns (second only to Archipiélago Juan Fernández) and, most importantly, the endangered huemul (South Andean deer), which is being bred and reintroduced here by Fundación Huilo-Huilo with startling success.