The 64-sq-km Parque Nacional Tolhuaca is one of park system’s best-kept secrets – so secret, in fact, that it's not even listed on Conaf's web site! As it is harder to get to than nearby Conguillío, it draws less crowds to its location northeast of Temuco, on the north bank of the Río Malleco, and offers some excellent trekking (elevation changes from 850m around Laguna Malleco to 1830m on the summit of Cerro Colomahuida); and the pretty Laguna Malleco.