Parque Natural Karukinka

A pristine private park owned by the Wildlife Conservation Society, Karukinka has 300,000 hectares of lush wetlands, lenga forests and snowy peaks. There's great birdwatching, and possible glimpses of guanacos, foxes, river otters, dolphins, seals and elephant seals. There's camping as well as a list of nearby accommodations on the website. No fires are allowed. Access is by car from Porvenir or seasonal flights from Punta Arenas to Pampa Guanaco, some 20 minutes away.