During the site’s occupation by Shackleton’s Ross Sea party, three members perished while returning from a depot-laying trip. Reverend Arnold Spencer-Smith died of scurvy on March 9, 1916, and two others, Aeneas Mackintosh and Victor Hayward, vanished in a blizzard while walking on thin sea ice on May 8, 1916. The cross on Wind Vane Hill commemorates them.