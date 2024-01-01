St Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church

Saskatchewan

The 16m-high dome at St Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church is a breathtaking work of art, painted from 1939 to 1941 by Stephen Meush.

  • Western Development Museum

    Western Development Museum

    0.49 MILES

    This WDM branch honors its strong Eastern European and Ukrainian roots. Indoor and outdoor displays tell the stories of settlers from over 50 countries…

