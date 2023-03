Sitting on the shores of the Arctic Ocean on the western half of Victoria Island, Ulukhaktok (formerly Holman) is a small Inuvialuit community famous for two things: colorful Holman prints (Ulukhaktok prints), made here using stonecuts and stencils since the 1960s, and the northernmost golf course in the Americas. Ulukhaktok is reachable by plane from Inuvik. New North Inn hotel available.