Tuktut Nogait National Park

This wilderness is a major calving ground for bluenose caribou. It's an excellent place to observe birds of prey and has spectacular pingos, beautiful canyons and a magnificent waterfall. Parks Canada in Inuvik occasionally offers six-day adventures in the park (around $7500 per person), using the limited infrastructure at Uyarsivik Lake Base Camp and led by an Inuvialuit cultural guide, and can help you make travel arrangements. Access is by charter flight with Kenn Borek (www.borekair.com) from Inuvik.

Pay your fees and register at the Inuvik Parks Canada office.