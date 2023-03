On the west side of the Mackenzie Delta, Aklavik ('Barrenground Grizzly Place') was the region's administrative center before Inuvik took over. This Gwich'in, Inuvialuit and Métis community, and the grave of the Mad Trapper, who led Mounties on a seven-week Arctic chase, can be visited by boat tour with Arctic Adventures, regular flight from Inuvik or winter ice road. Limited accommodations available.