Potato World

The tidy, green riverside village of Florenceville-Bristol is ground zero of the global french-fry industry. It's home to the McCain Foods frozen-foods empire, which is sustained by the thousands of hectares of potato farms that surround it in every direction. Started by the McCain brothers in 1957, the company produces one-third of the world's french-fry supply at its Florenceville factory. To get your head around the spud industry, visit this interactive museum on the history of the humble potato.

The experiential tour lets you get your hands dirty – literally – by planting potato seeds and cutting your own french fries. The museum is 2km off Hwy 2 at exit 152 toward Centreville on Rte 110.