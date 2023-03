Toward the northern end of Tuk are examples of the traditional Inuvialuit igluryuaq (sod houses), made from driftwood and covered with sod. With a tunnel-like entrance, floors embedded into the permafrost, a cross-shaped interior and a hearth, these kept their dwellers warm even in winter. The Inuvialuit move into Western-style houses in the 1900s coincided with the missionaries' arrival.