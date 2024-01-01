George Johnston Museum

Yukon Territory

LoginSave

This engrossing museum details the life and culture of a 20th-century Tlingits leader through photographs, displays and artifacts.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Teslin Tlingit Heritage Center

    Teslin Tlingit Heritage Center

    2.51 MILES

    On the shores of beautiful Teslin Lake, 5km north of Teslin, this cultural center greets visitors with five totem poles and features exhibits of modern…

View more attractions

Nearby Yukon Territory attractions

1. Teslin Tlingit Heritage Center

2.51 MILES

On the shores of beautiful Teslin Lake, 5km north of Teslin, this cultural center greets visitors with five totem poles and features exhibits of modern…