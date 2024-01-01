This engrossing museum details the life and culture of a 20th-century Tlingits leader through photographs, displays and artifacts.
George Johnston Museum
Yukon Territory
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Teslin Tlingit Heritage Center
2.51 MILES
On the shores of beautiful Teslin Lake, 5km north of Teslin, this cultural center greets visitors with five totem poles and features exhibits of modern…
