Stretching east from St Martins for 30 glorious kilometers, this magnificent parkway provides big ocean views and access to a large network of trails and footpaths along the Bay of Fundy coast. The 30km-long parkway offers numerous viewpoints, picnic areas and beach access points while trails lead to waterfalls, suspension bridges and more sandy beaches. There are hopes to extend the parkway to Fundy National Park by 2021.

At Big Salmon River visit the Big Salmon River Interpretive Center, which has exhibits from when a logging community lived here, plus lots of information on hikes. Nearby, a suspension bridge crosses over the crystal-clear river, leading to the 61km Fundy Footpath, a solid five-day trek from Big Salmon River to Goose River in Fundy National Park for which you must register at either end.

If you're looking for something a little less giant, try the 4.4km Long Beach Footpath or the beautiful and non-strenuous 2.3km trail to Walton Glen Gorge beginning at the end of the parkway. Running parallel to the parkway is also an accessible 10km-long multiuse trail for walkers and cyclists. In the off-season, the main gate is closed, but you can park at the entrance and hike or pedal in. On weekends, a shuttle runs within the parkway to various trail heads.