Quetico Provincial Park

This endless waterlogged preserve has some of Canada's finest wilderness canoe and portage routes, courtesy of over 2000 lakes and 460,000 hectares of unexplored backcountry. Some 35km of hiking trails take in towering rock cliffs, majestic waterfalls, virgin pine and spruce forests, and picturesque rivers and lakes. The winter months offer groomed cross-country ski trails, snowshoeing and ice fishing

Accommodation in the park includes a campground (open June to September), backcountry camping (year-round), and rustic cabins accommodating up to four.