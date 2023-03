In the mid-16th century, Basque whalers came to the Strait of Belle Isle to hunt large numbers of right and bowhead whales and harvest their oil to light lamps all around Europe. The major whaling port of Red Bay is now a national historic site and World Heritage Site. View the original Basque artifacts, remains, and a restored chalupa (whaling boat) on-site. You can grab a water taxi to some of the historic buildings in Red Bay proper for $3.