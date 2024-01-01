Musée Shaputuan

Québec

This is one of the North Shore's best museums on Indigenous culture. The atmospheric circular exhibition hall, divided into four sections symbolizing the seasons, follows the Innu (Montagnais) people as they hunt caribou or navigate the treacherous spring rivers. Photography, traditional clothes, sculptures and mythological tales are incorporated.

  • Musée Régional de la Côte-Nord

    Musée Régional de la Côte-Nord

    1.26 MILES

    This modern museum conveys the history of the North Shore and its 8000 years of human habitation through a mix of multimedia displays and artifacts such…

  • Le Vieux Poste

    Le Vieux Poste

    0.51 MILES

    The 17th-century fur-trading post Le Vieux Poste has been reconstructed as a series of buildings showing the lifestyles of the hunters who called the…

