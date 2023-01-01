Île Grande Basque

The largest island of the small archipelago off Sept Îles is a pretty spot to spend a day, walking on the 12km of trails or picnicking on the coast. During the summer (June to September), Les Croisières du Capitaine runs regular ferry tours (adult/child from $25/15), traveling between the island and Sept Îles port, as well as archipelago cruises. Tickets are available at the port, in the Parc du Vieux Quai (Old Docks).

Camping is possible with a permit, available from the cruise companies and the tourist office. Nearby Île du Corossol is a bird refuge.