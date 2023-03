A quiet, forested chunk of sylvan loveliness, cut through with gentle trails, surrounded by lapping, stone-and-sand beaches and inhabited by blue herons and seals, Île St-Barnabé is about 20 minutes (and a world of activity) away from Rimouski. Sturdy inflatable boats depart from the Rimouski marina. The tourist office can provide more details about the island and these excursions.