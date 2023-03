Tidewater covers five islands in the Moose River estuary, with backcountry camping offered on Charles Island between Moose Factory and Moosonee. You might glimpse a seal or the milky white back of a beluga whale from your campsite. Access the island by water taxi from Moosonee; these waterways are only for experienced canoeists. Contact Moose Cree Outdoor Discoveries & Adventures for permits.