Polar Bear Habitat & Heritage Village

Northern Ontario

Despite all the polar bear talk, there are no wild polar bears in the region. This center, the world's largest polar bear facility and the only one with access to a natural lake, is dedicated to the conservation, care and wellbeing of the furry giants. There are currently three resident bears: Ganuk, Inukshuk and Henry. Visitors can learn more about them at 'meet the keeper' sessions (daily in summer).

You can also swim with the bears in a pool divided by a thick sheet of glass. Also here are interactive displays, a snowmobile museum and a pioneer-style village with a mini-train.

Children under five are free. Last admission one hour before closing.

