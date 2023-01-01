Formed as early as 1977 from a desire to preserve the memories, stories and possessions of Ogema's forefathers, the unexpected Deep South Pioneer Museum is an astounding collection of over 30 preserved buildings, along with farming equipment, scores of vehicles and a huge volume of historic artifacts. Townsfolk young and old have contributed to the creation and maintenance of this unique memorial site. The authenticity of its lovingly preserved buildings and the openness with which they are presented is extraordinary.

From Smiths Store to the Edgeworth School, you'll visit a place lost in time, but far from forgotten: you'll almost feel the spirits of Ogema's ancestors as you tread from room to room.