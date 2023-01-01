Spanning a chunk of northern Yukon, part of the Northwest Territories and bordering Alaska, the tundra and craggy British Mountains of 94,500-sq-km Ivvavik National Park are home to Porcupine caribou, musk oxen, wolves, moose, wolverines, grizzlies and Dall's sheep.

As it falls within the boundaries of traditional Inuvialuit lands, it's managed by Inuvik's Parks Canada office, with five-day, all-inclusive trips run in June and July (from $2800). Wilderness operators also organize 10-day rafting trips along the Firth River (around $9500).

Parks Canada trips base themselves at Sheep Creek Base Camp near Firth River, with hot showers, a cook to prepare meals and tent pads accommodating large tents with beds, so you're not completely roughing it. Every day, hiking excursions are conducted by an Inuvialuit cultural guide along one of seven explored routes. This is spectacular wild country; hikes involve creek crossings and wildlife sightings are virtually guaranteed.