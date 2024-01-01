Fort Smith Mission Historic Park

Northwest Territories

This park commemorates the days when Fort Smith was Catholicism's beachhead into the North. Self-guided tour maps are available from the visitor center.

  • Wood Buffalo National Park

    Wood Buffalo National Park

    14.99 MILES

    Established in 1922 to protect a large, dark and distinctly Northern subspecies of bison, and straddling the Alberta–NWT border, is Wood Buffalo National…

  • Pelican Rapids

    Pelican Rapids

    8.14 MILES

    Twelve kilometers south of Fort Smith, an old road leads east towards the river, with a footpath dipping down to a creek and ascending a bluff overlooking…

  • Rapids of the Drowned

    Rapids of the Drowned

    0.72 MILES

    Named after a fatal 19th-century boat accident, these turbulent rapids are the northernmost pelican nesting site in the world. Walk 10 minutes from the…

  • Northern Life Museum

    Northern Life Museum

    0.27 MILES

    This museum has intriguing displays on local history, from the first Dene arrivals 10,000 years ago to the founding of the 19th-century fur-trapping post…

  • Salt Plains Lookout

    Salt Plains Lookout

    18.36 MILES

    Some 25km west of Fort Smith, along the road to Hay River, an unsealed 11km access road branches off toward a viewpoint overlooking the great salt…

  • Cassette Rapids

    Cassette Rapids

    13.84 MILES

    The Slave River's southernmost rapids are in Fort Fitzgerald, part of Smith's Landing First Nation, 24km south of Fort Smith. Follow the road to the river…

  • Mountain Rapids

    Mountain Rapids

    5.36 MILES

    Eight kilometers south of Fort Smith, towards Fort Fitzgerald, these rapids are accessible via a 2.5km dirt road just past the golf course. There are…

