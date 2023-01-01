St Joseph Island, a quiet expanse of woodland about 60km southeast of Sault Ste Marie, sits alongside the US border in the northwest corner of Lake Huron. It's linked by bridge off Hwy 17. Here the 200-year-old Fort St Joseph National Historic Site was once the most remote and westerly outpost of the British landholding in North America.

The ruins of the fort are an excellent starting point for budding archaeologists and the small visitor's center has friendly staff to answer any of your questions about the ruins of the nine historical buildings.