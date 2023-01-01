Around 80km southwest of Thompson along Hwy 6, Pisew Falls Provincial Park is a must-stop for anyone passing. A short boardwalk runs from the parking area down to lookouts on the surging waters of the 13m falls. Water shoots over the wide precipice and then gushes through a rocky gorge while mist fills the air. A trail from here leads to remote Kwasitchewan Falls. The partial looping route runs 22km there and back and offers prime backcountry hiking and camping.
Pisew Falls Provincial Park
Top choice in Northern Manitoba
