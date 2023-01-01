Around 80km southwest of Thompson along Hwy 6, Pisew Falls Provincial Park is a must-stop for anyone passing. A short boardwalk runs from the parking area down to lookouts on the surging waters of the 13m falls. Water shoots over the wide precipice and then gushes through a rocky gorge while mist fills the air. A trail from here leads to remote Kwasitchewan Falls. The partial looping route runs 22km there and back and offers prime backcountry hiking and camping.