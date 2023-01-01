Unmasking a little-known but tragically gripping story, the Historical Museum of Tracadie focuses on the leprosy colony based here from 1849 to as late as 1965. Having originally been quarantined to nearby Sheldrake Island where victims were left to fend for themselves, a local church established this hospital to care for them.This is the only leprosarium museum in Canada. The nearby cemetery has the graves of 59 victims. Tracadie-Sheila is 77km northeast of Miramichi.