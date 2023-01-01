Smallwood Interpretation Centre

Joseph 'Joey' Smallwood, the first premier of Newfoundland & Labrador, remains the most transformative figure in Canadian provincial politics. Indeed, the reason Newfoundland & Labrador are provincial in the first place is down to Smallwood, who orchestrated Confederation with Canada. Opinions of the man are sharply divided to this day, but not at this small museum in his hometown of Gambo, which is more or less laudatory of his accomplishments.