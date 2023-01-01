Mingan Archipelago National Park Reserve

By far the region's main attraction, this park is a protected string of 20-plus main offshore islands stretching more than 85km from Longue-Pointe-de-Mingan to 40km east of Havre St Pierre. The islands' distinguishing characteristics are the odd, erosion-shaped stratified limestone formations along the shores. They're dubbed 'flowerpots' for their shape and for the lichen and small vegetation that grow on top. Some 200 bird species live in the reserve.

Keep your eyes peeled for a goofy Atlantic puffin (macareux moine in French), a striking cross between a parrot and penguin.