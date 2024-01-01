Église Saint-Georges de Mingan

Québec

This small Catholic church in the community of Mingan (also known by its Innu name, Ekuanitshit) contains a striking mix of Catholicism and indigenous culture: a tipi form enshrines the crucifix, the pulpit is made of antlers, and tasseled cloth covers the altar, showing hunting scenes.

  • Maison de la Culture Roland-Jomphe

    Maison de la Culture Roland-Jomphe

    18.68 MILES

    Named for a poet who grew up in the area, this little museum, located in a former Hudson's Bay Company store, has exhibits about the region’s history, the…

