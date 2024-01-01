This small Catholic church in the community of Mingan (also known by its Innu name, Ekuanitshit) contains a striking mix of Catholicism and indigenous culture: a tipi form enshrines the crucifix, the pulpit is made of antlers, and tasseled cloth covers the altar, showing hunting scenes.
Église Saint-Georges de Mingan
Québec
Mingan Island Cetacean Interpretation Center
6.23 MILES
Built by the researchers at Mingan Island Cetacean Study, this museum gives as many insights into the science of studying whales as it does into the…
Maison de la Culture Roland-Jomphe
18.68 MILES
Named for a poet who grew up in the area, this little museum, located in a former Hudson's Bay Company store, has exhibits about the region’s history, the…
