Around 88km east of the turnoff for Fort Simpson and 138km west of the turnoff towards Yellowknife, this protected area is centered on the spectacular Sambaa Falls that roar through a gorge just off the side of the highway, with a short trail on the east side of the bridge leading to viewpoints. Further along Trout River, reachable along a 1.5km trail running from the campground, are the smaller Coral Falls.