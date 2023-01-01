Bon Echo Provincial Park

One of eastern Ontario’s largest preserves, this 8294-hectare park is the region’s crown jewel. The serene park lures artists and adventurers alike, who come looking for a piece of untainted beauty. The biggest highlight is the 1.5km-long, 100m-high rock face known as Mazinaw Rock. The granite formation juts sharply out of Mazinaw Lake and features the largest visible collection of aboriginal pictographs in all of Canada. The 250-plus glyphs are best seen from a canoe.

With hiking and canoe trails from 1km upwards, Bon Echo is 85km north of Napanee. For camping, yurt and cabin reservations and information, contact Ontario Parks.