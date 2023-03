The Athabasca Oil Sands are the world's largest single oil deposit – and Alberta's economic bread and butter. Interactive displays at this museum get you up close with their history and the technology behind how crude oil is extracted from them.

This area was devastated by a forest fire in 2016. On the way you'll still see acres and acres of charred woodland. Amazingly, nobody was burned, though people were displaced for months and some areas have yet to be rebuilt.