Want to get into the lake? On the north side of Lac St Jean, this provincial park has sandy lakeside beaches where you can swim, as well as rent canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards. Cyclists can explore 45km of bike paths along the lake; bike rentals are available. You can camp (sites from $24) or stay in 'ready-to-camp' tents (from $92) or cabins (from $104) by the shore as well.