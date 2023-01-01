Surrounding Wager Bay, a vast inlet off Hudson Bay, Ukkusiksalik National Park comprises 20,500 sq km of bleak uninhabited tundra and is one of the world's best places to observe polar bears as well as other arctic wildlife. July and early August are best for visits and an Inuit guide is highly recommended.

Charter flights from Baker Lake or motorboats from Naujaat (formerly Repulse Bay) are the way in: Rankin Inlet has flights to both. Boat trips offers terrific wildlife-watching opportunities.

Highlights include abundant animals and birds, great hiking and boating, and a spectacular reversing waterfall. Fees payable at the Naujaat park office.