This large and impressive facility has a variety of exhibit areas that showcase the culture and history of the Champagne and Aishihik people. It has a picnic area.
Da Kų Cultural Centre
Yukon Territory
0.14 MILES
This much-photographed Catholic church was constructed in 1954 from an old US Army Quonset hut used during the building of the Alaska Hwy. It was split…
0.14 MILES
