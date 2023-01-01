South of Grand Bend is popular, picturesque Pinery Provincial Park, with 10km of wide sandy beaches, coastal dunes and lots of trails winding through wooded sections and sand dunes. The Old Ausable Channel, a significant wetlands area, is a favorite for those who like to explore by water. Bikes/kayaks ($50/65 per day) are available at the visitors center. For overnight stays, there are hundreds of options to choose from – campsites, cabins and yurts (from $46); book in advance as spots fill fast.