Belliveau Beach, near the southern end of Belliveau Cove, consists of masses of sea-polished stones broken up by small clumps of incredibly hardy fir trees. Just behind the beach, a cemetery and monument recall the struggles of the early Acadian settlers of the French Shore.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
10.19 MILES
Built in 1904, this gorgeous little lighthouse had only two light keepers throughout its years of service: William Melanson and his daughter Louise. It…
3.63 MILES
The town of Church Point, also commonly known as Pointe de l'Église, takes its name from Église Ste-Marie, which towers over the town. Built between 1903…
Bear River First Nation Heritage & Cultural Centre
25.55 MILES
Bear River First Nation is a five-minute drive from Bear River town; turn left after crossing the bridge, then take a left where the road forks. The…
26.17 MILES
All the estate-produced, award-winning wines made at this adorable little winery are created using solar energy, biodiesel, wind power and the natural…
Mavillette Beach Provincial Park
20.76 MILES
This huge, dune-backed beach sprawls for 1.5km overlooking Cape St Mary, and can be accessed by boardwalks from the parking lots. The receding tide…
3.72 MILES
This interpretive center on the grounds of Université Sainte-Anne in Church Point is a really useful stop as you drive along the coastal road. You can…
Smuggler's Cove Provincial Park
15.18 MILES
Named for its popularity with 19th-century pirates, this park is today frequented by picnickers. A hundred wooden stairs take you down to a rocky beach…
28.37 MILES
Formerly known as Annapolis Highland Winery, this place specializes in craft cider made with 100% Nova Scotia apples, sometimes mixed with soft fruit. It…
Nearby Nova Scotia attractions
2.38 MILES
St Bernard is known for its church, a huge granite structure built by locals who added one row of blocks each year between 1910 and 1942. It has…
5. Islands Historical Society Museum
13.89 MILES
Island life is explored at this little museum, which has lots of boat models, vintage fishing gear, sepia-tinted photos and a small exhibit on one-time…
6. Smuggler's Cove Provincial Park
17.8 MILES
Originally built in 1809, this rugged outpost has seen many incarnations over the years. Its present form, a striking red-and-white-striped concrete tower…
8. Mavillette Beach Provincial Park
