Belliveau Beach, near the southern end of Belliveau Cove, consists of masses of sea-polished stones broken up by small clumps of incredibly hardy fir trees. Just behind the beach, a cemetery and monument recall the struggles of the early Acadian settlers of the French Shore.

  • Bear River Winery

    Bear River Winery

    26.17 MILES

    All the estate-produced, award-winning wines made at this adorable little winery are created using solar energy, biodiesel, wind power and the natural…

  • Casa Nova Fine Beverages

    Casa Nova Fine Beverages

    28.37 MILES

    Formerly known as Annapolis Highland Winery, this place specializes in craft cider made with 100% Nova Scotia apples, sometimes mixed with soft fruit. It…

1. Église St Bernard

2.38 MILES

St Bernard is known for its church, a huge granite structure built by locals who added one row of blocks each year between 1910 and 1942. It has…

2. Église Ste-Marie

3.63 MILES

The town of Church Point, also commonly known as Pointe de l'Église, takes its name from Église Ste-Marie, which towers over the town. Built between 1903…

3. Rendez-Vous de la Baie

3.72 MILES

This interpretive center on the grounds of Université Sainte-Anne in Church Point is a really useful stop as you drive along the coastal road. You can…

4. Gilbert's Cove Lighthouse

10.19 MILES

Built in 1904, this gorgeous little lighthouse had only two light keepers throughout its years of service: William Melanson and his daughter Louise. It…

5. Islands Historical Society Museum

13.89 MILES

Island life is explored at this little museum, which has lots of boat models, vintage fishing gear, sepia-tinted photos and a small exhibit on one-time…

6. Smuggler's Cove Provincial Park

15.18 MILES

Named for its popularity with 19th-century pirates, this park is today frequented by picnickers. A hundred wooden stairs take you down to a rocky beach…

7. Brier Island Lighthouse

17.8 MILES

Originally built in 1809, this rugged outpost has seen many incarnations over the years. Its present form, a striking red-and-white-striped concrete tower…

8. Mavillette Beach Provincial Park

20.76 MILES

This huge, dune-backed beach sprawls for 1.5km overlooking Cape St Mary, and can be accessed by boardwalks from the parking lots. The receding tide…