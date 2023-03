This living-history village offers a chance to really step back in time: you can chat with people in period costume as you wander the streets of a typical Nova Scotian village as it might have looked before WWI. Among the 80 buildings, 25 of which you can step inside, are a blacksmith's shop, a printery, a woodworkers' workshop, a weaving house and a traditional tearoom.

There are regular craft workshops, concerts and special events; check the website for details.