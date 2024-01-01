Newfoundland Insectarium

If you've got time to kill in Deer Lake, you could make like local families and come to this insect museum, which fights the chill outside with a tropical greenhouse that houses some 1000 butterflies. You can also find a glass beehive, leafcutter ant colony and plenty of other six-legged specimens.
29.98 MILES
At the wharf in Norris Point is this small research facility, which is part of Memorial University. Every half-hour there are interactive tours, and the…
29.25 MILES
While this cliff-top monument is admirable – a tribute to James Cook for his work in surveying the region in the mid-1760s – it's the panoramic view over…
Railway Society of Newfoundland
27.2 MILES
Within historical Humbermouth Station, the Railway Society of Newfoundland has a good-looking steam locomotive and some narrow-gauge rolling stock that…
